Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow in Hyderabad get JCI accreditation

JCI collaborates globally, offering insights to enhance healthcare quality and patient safety. It covers various healthcare domains, including access to care, patient assessment, medication management, quality improvement, and more.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital has attained the 'Gold Seal of Quality Approval' from the Joint Commission International (JCI). The accreditation recognizes the excellence of Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited’s facility located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Obtaining this accreditation is an effort-involving task as this calls for a commitment from the entire hospital and having to meet a checklist of 13 chapters and 1200 measurable elements stipulated by JCI.

Commenting on the achievement of this feat, Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, said, “We have always believed in providing quality care and this is a momentous accomplishment for each one of us at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. This achievement is a testament to our teamwork, collective efforts, and commitment, including the compassionate care provided by our nurses and other staff members, working together towards a common goal. We remain committed to providing world-class healthcare services to our patients, ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of quality and safety.” It may be noted that, earlier, BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals, Kondapur, had been accorded the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

“Our mission is to deliver exceptional pediatric care, and since day one, we, as a team, have strived relentlessly to surpass expectations. We, together, have achieved this through our extensive knowledge, adherence to best practices, prioritization of safety, highly qualified medical professionals, and paramedic staff, and treatment protocols. The recent JCI accreditation serves as a validation of our dedication and reaffirms the comprehensive approach we adopt in patient care. The JCI accreditation is no small feat; it necessitates substantial dedication to clinical quality and patient safety. This accreditation represents a significant milestone for our hospital as we continue our journey towards continuous improvement," stated Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director of Intensive Care Services at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

“At BirthRight, we have always strived to make pregnancy a special, safe, and joyous experience for our expectant parents. While the JCI accreditation elevates us to the top-tier in health care globally, to us as an organisation, its significance rests in once again reiterating to our patients that we have excellent medical and operational processes, well-trained competent staff, and a safe clinical environment backed by excellent technology,” Dr Pranathi Reddy, Clinical Director of BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, pointed out.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr Prashant K, Group Medical Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, said “Our hospital successfully underwent a thorough and robust assessment from Joint Commission International led by two assessors from USA and one assessor from Taiwan, which lasted for five days. After thorough scrutiny of every facet of hospital operations, clinical protocols, infection control measures, patient and employee safety, and several such parameters, awarded the most prestigious JCI Gold Seal Accreditation to the hospital as the health care facility surpassed the most rigorous international standards in quality.”

“The strong determination and visionary outlook of Rainbow Children's Hospital have led to the attainment of this prestigious accreditation. This noteworthy achievement is a milestone that fills each one of us with a sense of pride. This is a direct outcome of the collective efforts, seamless coordination, and commitment of the management and staff to provide qualitative care to patients,” opined Sanjeev Sukumaran, COO, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

