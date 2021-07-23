Railway service partially affected due to heavy rains, landslides in Karnataka

Sections of railroads between Dudhsagar-Sonaulim stations and Caranzol-Dudhsagar stations have been eroded.

news Railways

Heavy rainfall has caused two landslides in a span of about ten minutes, in the ghat section of the South Western Railwayâ€™s(SWR) Hubbali division. The first one was reported at about 6.10 am between Dudhsagar-Sonaulim stations and the second one at about 6.20 am between Caranzol-Dudhsagar stations. No casualties have been reported.

The first landslide resulted in the partial derailment of one general coach and the engine of the Mangaluru Jn-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express train (01134). The train was already rerouted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj, as Vasishti river had overflowed between Chiplun and Kamathe. Another train, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama express (02780), was detained in the section between Caranzol-Dudhsagar owing to the landslide. This train is being pulled back to Castle Rock.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Express had 345 passengers and Vasco Da Gama Express had 887 passengers on board. Arrangements for transhipment of passengers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Express will be made from Madgaon/Mangaluru Jn based on feedback from passengers. The same for Vasco Da Gama Expressâ€™s passengers will be made at Londa towards destinations such as Vasco da Gama, Belagavi, Hubballi, by road.

Arrangements for tea, snacks and drinking water have been made at Castle Rock station and Kulem station for the passengers of both trains.

Accident Relief Trains (ART) were dispatched from Castle Rock and Vasco Da Gama stations, as per protocol, for restoration measures. SWR in a statement said already taken contingency measures prior to the start of the rainy season, at various stations for any emergency in Ghat section due to the heavy rainfall in the monsoon season. As a part of this, earthmovers and wagons, loaded with boulders, were kept at Castle Rock, Tinaighat and Kulem stations. They have been pressed into service to the spots of landslides with the help of trained technicians, who have been employed to the sites for restoring track/train services.

Senior officials of Hubballi division including Divisional Railway Manager Aravind Malkhede and senior officers from SWR headquarters have inspected the site and have taken immediate measures for restitution. Precautionary measures are also being taken to prevent further landslides.