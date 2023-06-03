Railway Minister announces high-level probe into Odisha train accident

An independent inquiry will also be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle.

news Odisha train accident

As the death toll in the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore rose to 270, with at least 900 people injured, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced a detailed high-level inquiry into the tragic mishap. An independent inquiry will also be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle. The minister announced the probe while visiting the accident site on Saturday, June 3.

Speaking to the media at the accident site, Vaishnaw said the Railways’ focus is on rescue and relief operations as of now, and that restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. “A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry,” he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site on Saturday morning along with Union Railways Minister. In view of the accident, the CM declared state mourning for a day. No state celebration will take place on June 3 throughout Odisha. Speaking from the control room last night, CM Naveen had said that the first concern of the rescue operations would be to take care of the living survivors. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced one-day mourning in the state.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Earlier on Friday night, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh in case of death and Rs 2 lakh towards grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.