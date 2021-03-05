Raids on Taapsee, Kashyap, others: Discrepancies of over Rs 650 cr found, says I-T dept

A total of seven bank lockers were found and placed under restraint, a statement said.

news I-T Raid

The Income Tax Department has said that it detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actor, the Central Board of Direct Taxes claimed on Thursday but did not take any names. The statement from the CBDT came as raids on the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, director Anurag Kashyap and his partners who launched the now shuttered Phantom Films continued in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad for the second day.

The searches also covered some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said. A day later, without naming the people or companies searched, the CBDT said the entities searched were mainly engaged in the business of production of motion pictures, web series, acting, direction and talent management of celebrities and other artists.

Official sources identified the entities raided as Pannu and the four former promoters of Phantom Films â€” Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena. They also identified the celebrity and talent management companies as Kwan and Exceed.

The second film production company that was raided belongs to Kashyap, the sources said. Evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed," the statement from CBDT, the administrative body of the IT Department, claimed. "The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore," it said.

Evidence related to "manipulation and under-valuation" of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, with a tax implication of about Rs 350 crore has also been found and is being further investigated, it alleged. "Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actor amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered and further investigation is going on," the CBDT claimed.

Also, "non-genuine or bogus expenditure" to related concerns by the leading producers and directors having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected, the statement said.

Similar findings have been made in Pannuâ€™s case, it alleged. The statement added that a "huge amount" of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, and hard disks from the offices of the two talent management companies. A total of seven bank lockers were found and placed under restraint, the CBDT statement said.

The searches against Mantena are also being carried out in context of his links with KWAN, of which he is a co-promoter, officials said. While Kwan's client list includes Deepika Padukone, Exceed manages Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Pannu, 33, and Kashyap, 48, both known to be outspoken in their views on a range of issues, were shooting in Pune on Wednesday and were understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that took place during raids.

Kashyap and Pannu, who worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyan, are now collaborating in the upcoming film Dobaara. The two were very vocal about their views and have shared their strong-worded opinions on social media sites. Ruling allies Congress and NCP in Maharashtra had criticised the raids and termed them an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government. The raids also attracted attention on social media platforms.