Rahul Shivshankar quits as Times Now Editor-in-chief

news News

Rahul Shivshankar, the Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, has taken everyone by surprise with his sudden resignation from the news channel. On Tuesday, June 20, Shivshankar quit all the WhatsApp groups of Times Now, including the editorial group, without any prior announcement.

According to reliable sources, a change in the leadership of Times Now was in the offing for sometime. The top management of the channel was in discussions with Rahul Shivshankar regarding his role. Reliable sources in Times Now confirm that, Wednesday, June 21 will be his last day at the office.

Shivshankar's association with Times Now dates back to its inception in 2005 when he joined the channel. However, he had a brief hiatus from 2013 to 2016 when he left the group and served as the Editor-in-Chief of News X.

After Arnab Goswami's departure from Times Now in 2016, Shivshankar returned to the channel and was appointed as the Editor-in-Chief.

With his unexpected departure, questions arise about Shivshankar's future plans and the reasons behind his decision to leave.