Rahul hosts vendor whose video in tears over soaring prices went viral

In July, a viral video brought attention to Rameshwar's plight, shedding light on the soaring prices of tomatoes.

news News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended a warm gesture by meeting Rameshwar, a vegetable vendor who gained widespread attention on social media, and hosting a lunch for him at his Delhi residence on Monday, August 14. Rahul posted a photo with Rameshwar on X, formerly known as Twitter, and referred to Rameshwar as a "lively person."

Rahul also shared a photo of him with Rameshwar on his other social media handles and added, â€œRameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, a glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly â€˜Bharat Bhagya Vidhaataâ€™.

The image of the interaction was also posted on the official Congress page on X, with a note that read, "Rameshwar had expressed his desire to meet the peopleâ€™s hero. They met up." Notably, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Rameshwar enjoying lunch at the former's residence in Delhi.

In July, a viral video brought attention to Rameshwar's plight, shedding light on the soaring prices of tomatoes. The video, shared by Rahul on his Twitter account, depicted a distressed Rameshwar at Delhi's Azadpur market, grappling with an empty handcart as he struggled to afford tomatoes due to their escalating costs.

Speaking to The Lallantop, the beleaguered vendor had said, "We are not even sure at what price we will be able to sell it. If they get damp in the rain or something happens to the stock, we end up making a loss." This video, widely shared by Congress leaders, served as a critique of the government's handling of the surging prices. Gandhi subsequently visited the Azadpur Mandi to assess the situation, further amplifying the issue. A later video had revealed Rameshwar's expressed desire to meet Rahul Gandhi.