Rahul Gandhi visits Puneeth Rajkumar's family in Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by the state Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday, March 31, on a two-day visit, paid a visit to Puneeth Rajkumar's residence in Sadashivanagar and paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by the state Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Puneeth's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, daughter Vandita Puneeth Rajkumar and the late actor's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar. "I paid my condolences to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and other family members of famous Kannada actor late Puneeth Rajkumar after visiting their home. Puneeth left unforgettable memories for all Kannadigas at a young age," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Kannada.

The Congress leader had earlier taken part in the 115th birth anniversary event of late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji. "I am happy to be here. I had come here on an earlier occasion. My father and my grandmother had also visited the Mutt. My mother too came here. Our long relationship with the Mutt is respectful. After seeing and understanding the work done here, I am really happy to know that the institution has helped several lakh children build their careers," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I am remembering the late Shivakumar Swamiji as he showed the way for us. When I came here last time, I had met him. We have to tread on the path shown by him," he added.

Puneeth, popularly known as â€˜Appuâ€™, passed away at the age of 46 due to a heart attack in October 2021. Soon after Puneethâ€™s death, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the actor would be posthumously presented with the Karnataka Ratna. He also said that a memorial for the late actor would come up soon as well.

Meanwhile, Puneethâ€™s last film James has hit the theatres, in which he is seen as security agent Santhosh. The film is billed as an action entertainer.