Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus

Rahul took to Twitter to share that he has mild symptoms

news Coronavirus

Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter on Monday to share that he is experiencing mild symptoms. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi recently said he will be suspending his upcoming rallies in poll-bound West Bengal owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

This is a developing story