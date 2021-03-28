Rahul Gandhi should lead a secular coalition against BJP: MK Stalin

At the election rally, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS is "trapped" as he is "corrupt".

At the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) election rally being held at Salem on March 28, DMK leader and Chief Minister face of the SPA in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, MK Stalin urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the grand alliance against BJP in 2024.

“The BJP received only 37% vote share during the previous elections. It means 63% people were against BJP and voted for other parties. There has not been a chance for an alliance like that of the one in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, my kind request to Rahul is for him to lead the alliance at the national level,” Stalin said.

Stalin also added, “A secular alliance has been formed in Tamil Nadu and that is why even during the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was not able to win any seat in the state. Similarly during the upcoming assembly elections too, predictions are that BJP will washout.”

Rahul Gandhi, when he came up on stage lashed out at AIADMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleging he is trapped due to graft and he bowed in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he had indulged in corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in Chennai for the April 6 Assembly polls, Gandhi said when he saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'controlling' the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and making him "touch his feet silently, I am not ready to accept it." A 'leader' in Uttar Pradesh was forced to bow in front of Shah as he was corrupt and this person lost his freedom due to graft and Palaniswami too faced a similar situation, he alleged.

The former Congress party chief did not specify the name of the UP leader. "The tragedy is, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu does not want to bow in front of Amit Shah and no Tamil person will want to do that." However, Palaniswami is forced to bow in front of Shah because of the "corruption he has done," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

"Ironically, because of the money he has stolen from the people of Tamil Nadu, he is now trapped," the Congress MP alleged. While previous polls were contests between political parties of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and DMK, the present one was between the AIADMK, RSS, Modi, Shah (BJP) on the one side and the Tamil people on the other side, he alleged.

The AIADMK-BJP front would be 'decimated' in Tamil Nadu in the poll battle and the DMK, its chief MK Stalin and his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance is the instrument that would steer the rout of AIADMK and its allies, he said. Stalin would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he exuded confidence. The 'attack' on Tamil Nadu shall, however, not end with Stalin becoming the CM, he said adding it shall happen only when the BJP was removed from power in Delhi.

Watch Stalin's speech here:

(With inputs from PTI)