Rahul Gandhi launches Telangana campaign, promises pension, attacks BRS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi initiated the Telangana campaign for the Congress party on Sunday, July 2, by making a significant pension promise and launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the Telangana Jana Garjana meeting held in Sathupalli. During the event, Rahul Gandhi welcomed several new members into the party, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former BRS MP from Khammam.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi announced the "Cheyutha" pension scheme, which would provide Rs 4,000 per month to senior citizens, widows, single women, people with disabilities, beedi workers, handloom workers, AIDS patients, and patients requiring treatment for Pylaria and dialysis. Additionally, he pledged to allocate Podu Lands to adivasis (tribal communities) in the state.

Highlighting the party's ideology, Rahul Gandhi emphasised, "During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we spread the idea of uniting the country and opposing the spread of hate. This ideology has been accepted by the people. On the other hand, the ideology of others is to break the country." He warmly welcomed Ponguleti Srinivas into the Congress party, garlanding him with a party scarf, and stated that the Congress party is open to embracing anyone who shares its ideology.

Taking aim at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Rahul Gandhi criticised the TRS government's performance, claiming that it had dashed the hopes and dreams of the poor, farmers, and disadvantaged sections of society over the past nine years. He referred to the BRS as the "B team" of the BJP and accused them of backing the BJP's stance on the contentious farmers' bill in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi further accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of being involved in land encroachments through the Dharani Portal, alleging corruption within the government.

Referring to the recent Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the Congress party's success in defeating a corrupt and anti-poor government. He expressed confidence that a similar outcome would be achieved in Telangana, as the BJP and millionaires stood against farmers, small businessmen, Dalits, and minorities.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that KCR had deceived various sections of society in Telangana and engaged in corruption. He claimed that corruption amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore had occurred in the Kaleshwaram project and that massive corruption had taken place under the BRS rule in the mission Kakatiya scheme. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his agencies were aware of KCR's involvement in corruption, asserting that this was the reason KCR was under the control of the Prime Minister.