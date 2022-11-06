Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders booked for using KGF 2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra videos

An FIR was registered in Bengaluru under provisions of the Copyright Act, the IT Act and the IPC for using KGF 2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film KGF 2 during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday, November 4, under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate for using KGF 2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.

Amid the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a video had been put out showing Rahul's journey and interactions with the public with the song 'Sultan' from the Hindi soundtrack of KGF playing in the background. The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official Twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF 2 film were used without permission. The said videos were made using the popular sound recordings owned and held by the complainant. The said sound recordings are that of the cinematographic film KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi version) which is popular globally, Kumar alleged.

â€œOn perusal of the videos it is clear that all the accused have fraudulently, blatantly and slavishly with an intention of making wrongful gains have unauthorizedly and illegally used the sound recording owned and held by the Complainant," the complaint alleged. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is expected to reach Jammu on January 30, 2023. The march has so far covered five southern states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will traverse through different states in this course.

