Rahul Gandhi calls â€˜one nation, one electionâ€™ an attack on Indian Union and its states

"INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of states. The idea of â€˜one nation, one electionâ€™ is an attack on the Union and all its States," Rahul Gandhi said while referring to the government-appointed panel tasked with examining the idea.

news Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, September 3, launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led union government over the formation of a panel to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' idea, saying "it is an attack on the Union of India and all its States". The Union government formed an eight-member committee to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' concept to have simultaneous elections for all state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha, with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its members.

"INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States. The idea of â€˜one nation, one electionâ€™ is an attack on the Union (with emoji of Indian flag) and all its States," the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency wrote on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the formation of the committee on 'One Nation, One Election' by the ruling dispensation.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Union government over the same, writing on X, "The High-level Committee on what is called 'One Nation One Election' is a ritualistic exercise, the timing of which is highly suspect. Its terms of reference have already determined its recommendations." "The composition of the Committee is also a total give-away and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury last night very rightly refused to be part of it," the Congress MP said.

The statement of Ramesh, who is also the Congress' Communication in-charge, came a day after party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to be part of the panel constituted by the government to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' concept.