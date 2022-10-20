Rahul Gandhi backs Amaravati as capital, extends support to farmers in AP

The Congress leader told the farmers that commitments made to the people of Andhra Pradesh by the Union government including Polavaram project and a special status would be fulfilled.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Kurnool city on October 19 has announced his party’s decision to support Amaravati as the capital of Andhra pradesh. He assured that he will stand with the farmers who want to retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. “We do not think having three capitals is a sensible idea. We believe that the state should have only one capital and that is Amaravati,” Rahul Gandhi said during the press meet.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government that came to power in 2019 opposed the decision by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government, which in 2014 had made Amaravati the capital. It instead proposed a decentralised plan with three capitals at Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena also supports Amaravati being the only capital. Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao of the Bharatiya Janata Party has also said that his party supports farmers' agitation against the proposal for three capitals.

On October 14, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra, walked 100kms over the course of four days. After covering the Assembly segments in Kurnool, he will travel back to the neighbouring state of Karnataka briefly and then to Telangana. Senior leaders including former Union minister Pallam Raju, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chairman S Sailajanath, and others joined the Yatra in Andhra Pradesh.

Many leaders from the Congress hoped that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Andhra Pradesh would mark the revival of the party in the state. The state was ruled by the Congress government for several years but after the death of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy and the bifurcation of the state, the Congress had become insignificant.

The TDP had vowed in 2014 that it would secure the special financial package as assured by the Union government to the state. Later, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister, contested the election with a similar agenda. Though efforts were made by both the governments both could not claim the package for the state. Rahul Gandhi mentioned this long-forgotten promise during his press meet.

“When the bifurcation took place certain commitments were made to the people of Andhra Pradesh by the Union government which includes Polavaram project and a special status.These should be fulfilled”, he said. Additionally, he asserted that the Jodo Yatra is receiving positive feedback in Andhra Pradesh.

Rahul's yatra in Andhra Pradesh was swiftly criticised by BJP State General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. “Why did Andhra not enjoy development during decades of Congress rule? Congress is doing Bharat Thodo Yatra. In Andhra, the people won't accept Congress. Rahul is only performing a symbolic yatra in AP for a short period.” he said.