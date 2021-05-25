Ragini Dwivedi organises blood donation drive in Bengaluru for 31st birthday

The blood donation drive, held in association with Rashtrotthana Blood Bank, will be held at eight locations across Bengaluru.

On the occasion of her 31st birthday, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi announced to her fans on social media that she will be organising a blood donation drive in Bengaluru. The drive, organised in association with the Rashtrotthana Blood Bank, will be held in eight locations across the city. It commenced on Monday, May 24, at the Jain University campus in Jayanagar and was held from 9.30 am to 3 pm. Ragini will be updating details of the drive on her social media over the coming days.

Keeping in view the prevailing lockdown in Karnataka, those who wish to donate their blood can choose the centre closest to their residence. They can even reach out to the volunteers in case they are stopped by police on the way or need to provide authorisation, Jay, a volunteer for the drive, told TNM. “We have also informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police about the arrangements we’ve made and the chosen centres,” Jay added. The organisers also noted that recovered COVID-19 patients who tested positive 35 days ago or earlier from the day of blood donation,are eligible to donate. Meanwhile, those who took either the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait for two or more weeks before donating blood.

In a heartfelt note, Ragini pointed out that many patients have reported unavailability of blood during the pandemic and explained how blood donation could save lives. Expressing that the cause is close to her heart, the actor stated, “THIS IS MY BIRTHDAY 2021. This year I dedicate my birthday today a special cause that is very close to my heart and needs attention amongst all the various work that we are doing There is a huge shortage of blood all around and in this pandemic with all the other causes we work on.”

Urging eligible donors to participate, the actor wrote, “This is a huge initiative that we have taken on our shoulders. The gift I can get from each one of you this year is your participation in our drive. We start tomorrow and will be doing multiple locations details to follow. Keep your love and support with me as you have always. I am what I am because of the love you have given me. Truly blessed to be able to make the difference in the little way we can with our trust and work.”

Ensuring that lockdown restrictions and safety protocols are being followed at the respective venues, she wrote, “Following all lockdown protocols Pls cal the numbers mentioned and register with locations and volunteers to be a part of this initiative (sic).”

On the professional front, Ragini was last seen in the Kannada movie Adyaksha, which hit the big screens in the year 2019. She will be next seen in the upcoming Sandalwood movie Gandhigiri.

For further details about the blood donation drive, contact Jay (+91 9741967874) or Deepak (+91 9741890765).