Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan and will complete 100 days on Friday.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, December 14. The Yatra is currently passing through Rajasthan. In a video, the former RBI Governor was seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot. According to reports, the Yatra resumed from the Bhadoti area of Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday and reached Badhshapura for a morning break. Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi during this leg of the Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a photo along with the former RBI Governor with the caption, “Freedom is the essence of Democracy & Harmony is the foundation of a prosperous Economy. We walk for unity and to secure India’s future. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress tweeted the picture saying, “Shri Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI, shaking steps with @RahulGandhi ji... The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful.”

Dr Raghuram Rajan was the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India between September 2013 and September 2016. Between 2003 and 2006, he was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will complete 100 days on Friday, December 16. The Yatra began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has covered several states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.