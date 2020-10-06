Raghavendra Rajkumar in ‘Ammana Mane’ DOP’s debut directorial

Swami Googaredoddi will also handle the camera work for the film, which is titled ‘Rajatantra’.

Kannada actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, brother of stars Shiva Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, stayed away from the arc lights for a long time before staging a comeback with Ammana Mane. Adapted from a book by Sri Lalithe, the film was directed by Nikhil Manjoo Lingaiah and bankrolled by Atmasri and RS Kumar under the banners Sri Lalithe Chitralaya and Nisarga Creations. The film’s technical crew included Sameera Kulkarni for cinematography, Swami Googaredoddi for cinematography, and Nitesh Kumar B for editing.



The star cast included Rohini Nagesh, Sheetal Hemanth, Manasi Sudhir, Suchendra Prasad, Nikhil Manjoo, Chaitra and Tabla Nani. This family drama, released last year, fetched Raghavendra Rajkumar the coveted Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Actor.

According to the latest reports, Raghavendra Rajkumar and the cinematographer of Ammana Mane, Swami Googaredoddi, will be teaming up for a new project titled Rajatantra. Swami will not only be handling the film’s camera work but will be making his directorial debut as well.

The official pooja for Rajatantra happened recently and it was revealed that Raghavendra Rajkumar will be playing a retired army man set on battling the evils in society. The star cast will include Doddanna, Bhavya, Srinivasamoorthy, Shankar Ashwath, Muniraju, Neenasam Ashwath and others. Sri Suresh has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Raghavendra Rajkumar was quoted by TOI at the pooja saying, “He had narrated the story of Rajatantra back then and now we are ready to begin work on it. I play a retired military captain, who after years of protecting the country from outside forces, continues to do so by battling evils in society around him. How he goes about doing that using his wit and intellect forms the crux of the narrative.”

The shooting of this film has commenced already and the team has planned a 15-day schedule during which important scenes will be shot in various locations in Bengaluru and Nelamangala.

The star is currently busy with Pogaru, which is directed by Nanda Kishore. The film stars Dhruva Sarja with Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads. Dhananjay and veteran Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu have been roped in to play the baddies in this flick. Chandan Shetty is composing the tunes for this flick with Vijay Milton cranking the camera and Mahesh S doing the edits.

Besides this film, Raghavendra Rajkumar has Aadisidaatha, directed by Phaneesh Bharadhwaj, in his kitty. We hear that the film is a thriller, a first in the star’s career. While Raghavendra Rajkumar’s character will be a suspense until the interval, the film will also have six other characters. Of the six, three have been signed up – Abhi, Shri and Arjun – confirmed the director.

The technical crew of this film includes Manikanth Kadri for composing music and Uday Ballal for cinematography. The film has been launched officially and Raghavendra Rajkumar’s first look in it was unveiled several months ago.

