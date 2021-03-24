Raghava Lawrence promises to take care of late actor Theepetti Ganesan’s children

Theepetti Ganesan passed away at Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai due to ill health on March 22.

Actor Theepetti Ganesan, who acted in supporting roles in popular Tamil movies such as Billa 2, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Renigunta, died in Madurai due to ill health on March 22. He passed away at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai.

People from the film industry and netizens conveyed their condolences to the family and paid tribute to the late actor.

Theepetti Ganesan released a video last year during the pandemic when he was forced to switch to small-scale work. The actor, who was under financial distress, had mentioned that if Ajith comes to know about his condition, he would definitely extend support. He further added that Ajith is the only one who calls him by his actual name Karthik, whereas others started calling him Theepetti Ganesan since it was the name of a character he played on- screen.

In response to the video, actor and director Raghava Lawrence had shared the message and mentioned that he would bring it to the attention of actor Ajith’s manager. He also assured that he would do his bit to help Theepetti Ganesan’s kids. “Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details,” Raghava Lawrence wrote in a tweet posted on April 21, last year.

After Theepetti Ganesan’s untimely demise, Raghava Lawrence once again took to Twitter on Monday to assure that the former's kids will be taken care of. Lawrence also conveyed his condolences. “Brother, I will take care of your children’s. Rest in peace,” the tweet read.

Others from the film fraternity such as director Seenu Ramasamy also conveyed their condolences to the family and paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.