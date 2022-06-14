Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu roped in for Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, the star cast of 2005 horror film 'Chandramukhi' included actors Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Vadivelu, Nayanthara, Nassar, Vineeth and others.

Flix Kollywood

Production banner Lyca Productions announced on Tuesday, June 14 that a sequel of popular Tamil film Chandramukhi, which starred actors Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Vadivelu, Nayanthara, Nassar, and Vineeth among others in pivotal roles, is currently in production. The sequel will feature actors Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vadivelu in the lead roles. Helmed by filmmaker P Vasu, who also helmed the original, Chandramukhi 2 will have music by MM Keeravani, and cinematography by Rajasekar.

“Positive Vibes & Happy Faces all around #Chandramukhi2 starring @offl_Lawrence & Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu.Directed by #PVasu, music by @mmkeeravaani, cinematography by @RDRajasekar, art by #ThottaTharani, PRO @proyuvraa (sic)j,” Lyca Productions, the production banner bankrolling Chandramukhi 2, tweeted on Tuesday. Notably, choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence, who is a die-hard Rajinikanth fan, will be stepping into the latter’s shoes in the sequel.

2005 horror film Chandramukhi was the Tamil remake of the popular 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The plot revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Rajinikanth plays the psychiatrist who solves the hurdles while risking his life. In recent times, the original has received flak for its portrayal of dissociative identity disorder.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes videos and photos from Rajinikanth’s hit 2007 film Sivaji: The Boss, which was helmed by director Shankar, was released by the makers earlier this week. AVM Productions, the production banner that bankrolled the film, announced that they will be unveiling unseen images, exclusive videos and behind the scenes visuals from the sets of Sivaji, since the film completed 15 years since its release on June 14. “It's #15yearsofSivaji and we have something really special planned! Are you ready for 3 days of Athiradee celebrations with behind the scene pics, exclusive videos and more? @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh @arrahman #KVanand @SriyaSaran_off (sic),” the tweet posted by Lyca Productions read.

The BTS photos and videos include clips from rehearsals such as videos of Rajinikanth practicing his dance moves for the folk number ‘Balleilakka’, and visuals of the actor waving and smiling at fans cheering for him.