Radhika Kumaraswamy to team up with Jaggesh in 'Ranganayaka'?

We need to wait for an official word on Radhika's inclusion to the star cast.

Flix Sandalwood

Veteran Sandalwood actor Jaggesh is all set to team up with director Guru Prasad for a movie titled Ranganayaka. The duo had earlier teamed up for Matta and Edelu Manjunatha and both these films turned out to be good hits. Ranganayaka will be their third outing together and they are hoping to score a hat trick success with it.

While it has been reported that the team is scouting for a heroine and the rest of the star cast and crew, we hear that talks have been initiated with Radhika Kumaraswamy to pair up with Jaggesh. We need to wait for an official word on her inclusion to the star cast.

In the meantime, Radhika is expecting the release of Bhaira Devi next month. The film is helmed by director Srijai of RX Soori fame which had Duniya Vijay in the lead. Bhairadevi has Ramesh Aravind playing the male lead. With both Ramesh Aravind, as well as Radhika Kumaraswamy, being well-known names in the Tamil and Telugu film circuits, Bhairadevi will be made in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, say sources. Apart from Ramesh Aravind and Radhika, the film will also feature Anu Prabhakar and Skanda Ashok in the star cast. Sources close to the film unit say that Bhairadevi will be a thriller, and also a complete family entertainer.

On the other hand, Jaggesh has Totapuri in his kitty. Jaggesh and director Vijaya Prasad, who had teamed up for Neer Dose, are working together in this flick, which is touted to be a comic caper. While Aditi Prabhu Deva plays the female lead in this film, we hear that veteran actor Suman Ranganath will be playing a pivotal role with Dhananjay in a cameo. Aditi will be seen as a nun, reports sources in the know.

(Content by Digital Native.)