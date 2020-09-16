‘Radhe Shyam’ team awaits visas to travel for Italy schedule

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in Europe in the 1970s.

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in Europe in the 1970s. Prabhas had already started shooting for the film in Europe earlier this year. However, due to the sudden rise in coronavirus cases, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. Prabhas had quarantined himself for two weeks on his return to India.

It was reported that Prabhas will resume shooting for the film from this month onwards. The Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar confirmed on social media that his film will be going on the floors in the second week of September. He tweeted, “All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja.”

According to the latest reports, the new schedule will commence in October and the team will reportedly be travelling to Italy to wrap up the remaining portions of the film. They have applied for short-term visas and are awaiting approval from the Italian Consulate. Prabhas and Pooja will be participating in the Italy schedule as well.

The lead role of Jaan, played by Prabhas, is a unique one. This is because he plays a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry. Pooja portrays the role of a school teacher in the film.

Radhe Shyam is a classic tale of two lovers set in 1970s Europe. Reports suggest that plans are on to recreate the European location on the outskirts of Hyderabad to save time on travel. The construction of this set alone will cost its producers close to Rs 30 crore, say sources. Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated.

This filmed is penned by Chandrasekar Yeleti and is bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in a Nag Ashwin directorial. He also announced his collaboration with director Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, titled Adipurush.

Adipurush will go on the floors from January 2021. Prabhas will play Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan. The magnum opus will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, as well as in several foreign languages. The makers of the film are eyeing a massive 2022 release. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It will be Prabhas’s third film with Bhushan Kumar, after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

