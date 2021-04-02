Radha Ravi makes yet another controversial remark against Nayanthara, faces backlash

In 2019, Radha Ravi had slut-shamed Nayanthara on stage at an event to launch the trailer of her film.

Radha Ravi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who is infamous for his distasteful comments against women, has made distasteful comments against actor Nayanthara, once again, while campaigning for the BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 6. In 2019, too, Radha Ravi had slut-shamed Nayanthara on stage at an event to launch the trailer of her film. As a controversy broke out, Radha Ravi, who was with the DMK at the time, was temporarily dismissed from the party, after which he joined the AIADMK and then the BJP. At the recent public event on Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Radha Ravi slut-shamed Nayanthara once again.

Speaking about the comment he made against Nayanthara earlier and the subsequent controversy he was caught up in, the 68-year-old politician maintained that he never spoke ill about her and yet the issue was blown out of proportion. He also scrutinised DMK’s decision and questioned the intent behind his temporary dismissal from the party. “Who is Nayanthara to DMK? Is she the public relations officer of the party? Why did I get dismissed because I spoke about her? Before they could issue the order, I posted my permanent resignation from the party. If she is in a relationship with Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK leader and actor), what can I do?”

In the same speech, Radha Ravi also later added that by “relationship,” he meant Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nayanthara collaborating for movies. However, the BJP politician has once again received flak from netizens for his derogatory comment.

Users have condemned his remarks and tweeted about the issue using the hashtags #RadhaRavi and #Nayanthara. Many have expressed their concerns over the poor standards and decorum maintained by politicians. Several users have also demanded Radha Ravi to apologise for his comment.

Radha Ravi has made several derogatory remarks against celebrities, especially sexist remarks against women in the past, and has also faced severe backlash for the same.