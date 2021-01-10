Racist abuse in Sydney not new, needs to be dealt with iron fist, says Ashwin

Pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd in Sydney on Sunday, leading to the expulsion of some spectators from the stadium.

news Cricket

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were ejected for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Speaking at the end of the fourth day's play, Ashwin said the Indian players have faced racism in Sydney earlier too.

"We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist," Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference. Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd in Sydney on Sunday, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security.

Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," Carroll stated.

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

"If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," Carroll said.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police," he added.

The umpires -- Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson-- also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players though.

NSW Venues Chief Executive Kerrie Mather said CCTV footage was being examined to identify the miscreants.

"We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SGC and all Venues NSW properties under our act," she said.