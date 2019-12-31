Rachita Ram roped in for V Ravichandran’s ‘Ravi Bopanna’

Sandalwood

Kiccha Sudeep will be making a cameo appearance as an advocate in the film.

Veteran actor and director V Ravichandran released the poster of his upcoming film Ravi Bopanna a few months ago raising the curiosity levels among fans. Besides playing the lead role in the film, he is also directing it and composing the tunes. Reports suggest that Ravichandran is playing a retired cybercrime officer in the film and his fans will get to see him sporting a new and different look.

Kavya Shetty and Ravi Shankar Gowda have been roped in to play pivotal roles in this flick. Kiccha Sudeep will be making a cameo appearance in Ravi Bopanna, which is sure to up the expectation levels for the film. Sources in the know say that he will be playing the role of an advocate. It will be a very crucial role and the actor has reportedly allotted two days of call sheet for the shooting.

On roping in Sudeep, Ravichandran had said in a media interaction earlier, “Sudeep is like my first son, and he would never say no to me. I called him, and he said yes, without a second thought. Moreover, the hero of this film will be highlighted only through this actor, who is playing the lawyer’s role, and I didn’t find anybody better than Sudeep. We have discussed it, and he is ready to participate in the shoot for a couple of days, as and when it is scheduled.”

The latest addition to the star cast of Ravi Bopanna happens to be Rachita Ram. There is no official word yet on her role in the film. However, reports have surfaced that Kavya Shetty will star opposite Ravichandran while Sanchita Padukone will be seen in a pivotal role.

It may be noted here that Ravi Bopanna comes with the tagline ‘Drishya 2’. A major portion of the film is being shot in and around Coorg.

V Ravichandran’s last release was Kurukshetra, in which he played Sri Krishna. The film was a mythological drama that had a bevy of stars in the cast, including Darshan, Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh, and others. Kurukshtetra, touted to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Kannada cinema, hit the marquee in August this year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)