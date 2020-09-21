Rachita Ram no longer part of Dinesh Baboo’s ‘Kasturi Mahal’

The actor said that the dates for the film clashed with her other projects.

Flix Sandalwood

Last month, director Dinesh Baboo announced his ambitious 50th film, Kasturi Mahal, with actor Rachita Ram in the lead. However, it now appears that she will not be a part of the project anymore. Confirming this, the actor cited date issues. She pointed out that she had date clashes with her other projects and therefore could not accommodate the film.

Confirming Rachita’s exit, Dinesh Baboo said in an interview to Cinema Express, “We were all prepared to begin the shoot from October 5, and we just received the news about Rachita’s exit. I’m on the hunt for a replacement, and I hope to finalise a new female lead before we begin the shoot.”

Rachita is one of the busiest heroines in the Kannada film industry, with a number of films in her kitty. These include 100, Ek Love Ya, Daali, Veeram and Ravi Bopanna, which are all in different stages of production.

100, starring Rachita and Ramesh Aravind, has been wrapped up, and received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. However, the film’s release has been stalled due to the lockdown and the date will be decided once it is lifted, said producer Ramesh Reddy.

Ramesh Aravind, who is also directing the film, plays the role of a police officer. Rachita will be seen as his sister. Ravi Basrur is providing the music score for this thriller with Sathya Hegde cranking the camera. It may be noted here that 100 is the remake of the Tamil thriller Thiruttu Payale 2, which released in 2017. The film had Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles, with Prasanna in a pivotal role. Those in supporting roles included Susi Ganesan, Soundararaja, MS Bhaskar and Kavithalaya Krishnan, among others.

Ek Love Ya, which is also in post-production, is a romantic action film written and directed by Prem and produced by Rakshita Prem under the home banner Rakshita Film Factory. The film stars Rakshita’s brother Raanna as the lead with Reeshma as the heroine while Rachita Ram plays a vital role in the film. Arjun Janya is the music composer for this flick with cinematography and editing by Mahendra Simha and Srinivas P Babu respectively.

In Daali, Rachita plays the lead opposite Dhananjay. A gangster action film, Daali is penned and directed by Prabhu Srinivas. The technical crew of this film includes Anoop Seelin for music and Srinivas Devamsam for cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Yogesh Narayan under his banner Yogesh Motion Pictures.

Rachita also has the remake of the hit Tamil movie Kolamavu Kokila in her kitty. Rachita will reprise the role played by Nayanthara in the original.

Rachita’s other films in the works are Seere, Sanjay Alias Sanju, April, Pantha and Lilly, all in different stages of production.

(Content provided by Digital Native)