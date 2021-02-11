Rachita and Priyanka to star opposite Abhishek Ambareesh in ‘Bad Manners’

Abhishek Ambareesh’s second film, Bad Manners went on the floors recently amidst a lot of expectations. According to the latest update about the film, the team has finalised two heroines to share the screen space with Abhishek. While one will be Rachita Ram, the other will be debutant Priyanka.

Confirming this, Rachita has said in a media interaction that she plays a girl next door type of character. On bagging the role, Rachita said that she is excited to work with director Suri as he is a fantastic filmmaker. The actor added that she will be joining the sets of Bad Manners on February 18 and will be shooting for the next two weeks until the schedule is wrapped up.

Newbie Priyanka said in an interview to the Times of India, “I am currently pursuing my BBA. I have been in showbiz since my teens. I've modelled in Europe and then bagged a serial titled Krishna Tulasi in Kannada. I've also worked in two Tamil serials. I'm playing a strong character in the film. She is a very modern girl and it will be challenging to essay the same.”

On the progress of this film, it may be recalled that the team was stationed in Mandya for a 12-day schedule last month during which the action block choreographed by Ravi Varma was filmed. The groundwork for this project happened during the lockdown, we hear. Abhishek, in fact, underwent a lot of training to get himself fit for the role, say sources. We hear from sources that director Suri has etched out a perfect role for Abhishek and the young actor is thrilled to be a part of Bad Manners. Actors Tara and Sharath Lohithashwa joined the lead star for the first schedule, we hear. The technical crew of Bad Manners includes Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. KM Sudheer is bankrolling the venture under his banner on a big scale.

Abhishek made his debut with the Kannada film Amar released a couple of years ago. The film was bankrolled under the banner Sandesh Productions. Directed by Nagashekar, its technical crew comprised Arjun Janya for composing music, Satya Hegde to crank the camera, and Sania Sardhariya to design the costumes. Tanya Hope paired up with Abhishek to play the female lead in it.

Suri’s last directorial to hit the marquee was Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which released in February 2020. The film starred Dhananjay and Nivedhitha in the lead roles. Sparsha Rekha and Amrutha Iyengar were also part of the star cast. It was a crime thriller that had Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. The script was written by Amritha K Bhargav and Duniya Suri, while the screenplay was written by Amritha K Bhargav.

