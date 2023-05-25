Race for cabinet continues in Karnataka and for most sought after portfolios

Both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on May 24, to discuss cabinet formation and the allocation of portfolios with the party’s high command.

news Politics

Close to two weeks after the Congress party swept the Karnataka Assembly elections, it is yet to put together a full-fledged cabinet of ministers. This does not come across as a surprise to many, as even the decision to select veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the state Chief Minister was taken only after a week of intense parlaying. After a series of meetings in Delhi with the party high command, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah was chosen over KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, who was the other frontrunner in the race for the CM post.

Sources say that Home Ministry, Public Works Department, Water Resources, Bengaluru Development, Housing and Infrastructure Development, Major and Medium Irrigation, and Medical Education are some of the most sought after portfolios, given their importance and the massive amounts of money riding on these sectors.

Meanwhile, both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, May 24 to discuss the cabinet formation and the allocation of portfolios with the party’s high command. Both the leaders met with Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. During the meeting, which was also attended by Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are reported to have lobbied for their loyalists to get plum portfolios in the cabinet.

Sources within the Congress party told TNM that the names of 28 cabinet ministers, including the eight names that were announced on May 19, would be finalised on Thursday, while the names of four other ministers might be announced on a later date. With 34 being the sanctioned strength of the state cabinet, it is reported that there are many aspirants eyeing the various portfolios.

The other daunting task ahead of Siddaramaiah and DKS, apart from ensuring that their loyalists are given plum posts, is to ensure that all sections of the communities are adequately represented in the cabinet. As per reports, there are demands from within the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) that there is greater representation for their respective communities in the cabinet since they played a crucial role in electing the Congress party to power.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday questioned Siddaramaiah over the delay in allocation of portfolios. “Why has it not happened? In my opinion, if it is done at the earliest it will be good,” Bommai said.

The Congress released the first list of eight ministers of the newly formed government on May 19. This included G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy, and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. They were sworn in alongside Siddaramaiah and DKS on May 20. But they are yet to be allocated portfolios.