â€˜Is Raavan a Targaryen?â€™ Twitterati has field day over Prabhasâ€™s Adipurush teaser

Director Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana.

Flix Kollywood

The excitement of actor Prabhasâ€™ fans, who were eagerly waiting for the teaser of director Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush, did not last long. Soon after the teaser was launched at an event held in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, the seemingly amateurish production was thrashed online. Netizens, who could not believe the poor standard of the visual effects executed in the filmâ€™s teaser, soon took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, to the extent that â€˜#Disappointedâ€™ began trending on Twitter.

Adipurush, based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, will see Prabhas playing the character of Rama, while Saif Ali Khan will don the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Actor Kriti Sanon is playing Sita. In one of the scenes in the teaser, Lankesh appears to be riding on what seems like a dragon (or is it?), astounding the viewers who were prompted to ask the obvious question: â€˜Is this Ramayana or the Game of Thrones?â€™ Naturally, what followed was a torrent of memes ripping apart the teaser.

Excellent VFX in #Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior. pic.twitter.com/5yohO93iqz October 2, 2022

Some had questions about the look of Saif Ali Khan, who appears in a fancy hair cut in a film of the historical fiction genre.

Puzzled by the teaser, which also shows a glimpse of the Vanar Sena, Hanuman and other characters in mediocre animation, many asked if the movie was animated or live-action.

Exclusive: #Adipurush satellite rights bagged by POGO channel pic.twitter.com/AAps23ORhe â€” L E E (@trolee_) October 2, 2022

The occasion came in handy for the hurt Tamil movie fans, who exacted vengeance against their Telugu counterparts for trolling Mani Ratnamâ€™s recently released Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Even our flop movie has better VFX



Puli >>>> #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/Gj1M13l6dV â€” Abiyuth (@Abi__vj_) October 2, 2022

While initially the humour was harmless, however, as is the trend in vogue, some soon began a campaign to boycott the movie for not â€˜respecting Hindu cultureâ€™. And of course, Saif Ali Khanâ€™s Muslim identity has also come under scrutiny.

Ravan seriously



Yr ise to acche character pr cartoons m work krte h..pta nhi kya soch k inko yesa look diya ...Hindu culture ki respect na kr sko to request h disrespect bhi mt kro#DisappointingAdipurish #BoycottAdipurush#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/xxec0eyklv â€” Anamikaâœ¨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

@omraut This movie is an insult to Ramayan

Firstly why are Ravan and Hanuman not wearing Mukut?

What kind of hair cut is Saif given?heâ€™s looking like Khilji

Ravan was one of d wisest Bramhin can't see his Janva

Pls stop hurting our sentiments #DisappointingAdipurish #AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/SqVXTxKq7B â€” Nik â„¢Â© (@bhatambrekar) October 3, 2022

Adipurush is scheduled to release on January 12, 2023. The filmâ€™s director Om Raut had announced earlier that the film will be released in IMAX as well as in 3D. Meanwhile, as part of the filmâ€™s promotion, Prabhas will participate in the Ravan Dahan in Delhiâ€™s Ramlila Ground on the eve of Dasara, where Ravanaâ€™s effigy will be burnt.