Support us

Director Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana.

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush teaserCredit: YouTube/ T-Series
Flix Kollywood Monday, October 03, 2022 - 17:11
TNM Staff

The excitement of actor Prabhasâ€™ fans, who were eagerly waiting for the teaser of director Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush, did not last long. Soon after the teaser was launched at an event held in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, the seemingly amateurish production was thrashed online. Netizens, who could not believe the poor standard of the visual effects executed in the filmâ€™s teaser, soon took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, to the extent that â€˜#Disappointedâ€™ began trending on Twitter.

Adipurush, based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, will see Prabhas playing the character of Rama, while Saif Ali Khan will don the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Actor Kriti Sanon is playing Sita. In one of the scenes in the teaser, Lankesh appears to be riding on what seems like a dragon (or is it?), astounding the viewers who were prompted to ask the obvious question: â€˜Is this Ramayana or the Game of Thrones?â€™ Naturally, what followed was a torrent of memes ripping apart the teaser. 

Some had questions about the look of Saif Ali Khan, who appears in a fancy hair cut in a film of the historical fiction genre.

Puzzled by the teaser, which also shows a glimpse of the Vanar Sena, Hanuman and other characters in mediocre animation, many asked if the movie was animated or live-action.

The occasion came in handy for the hurt Tamil movie fans, who exacted vengeance against their Telugu counterparts for trolling Mani Ratnamâ€™s recently released Ponniyin Selvan: I.

While initially the humour was harmless, however, as is the trend in vogue, some soon began a campaign to boycott the movie for not â€˜respecting Hindu cultureâ€™. And of course, Saif Ali Khanâ€™s Muslim identity has also come under scrutiny. 

Adipurush is scheduled to release on January 12, 2023. The filmâ€™s director Om Raut had announced earlier that the film will be released in IMAX as well as in 3D.  Meanwhile, as part of the filmâ€™s promotion, Prabhas will participate in the Ravan Dahan in Delhiâ€™s Ramlila Ground on the eve of Dasara, where Ravanaâ€™s effigy will be burnt.

Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom