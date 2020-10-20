Raashi Khanna to team up with Vijay Sethupathi again

The two were seen together in 'Sangathamizhan'.

Flix Kollywood

Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna who were last seen in Vijay Chander's Sangathamizhan are all set to reunite again. Raashi Khanna has been brought in as a replacement to Aditi Rao for Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar. Aditi Rao has allegedly left the project due to clashing dates with another project.

Touted to be a political drama, Tughlaq Durbar is being directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan. The film's first look poster was released earlier this year featuring Vijay Sethupathi seated on a table and a huge golden coin placed in front of him bearing the filmâ€™s title.

The film went on floors last year and is only half-complete. It also Parthiban who plays the main antagonist, Manjima Mohan who plays the sibling to Sethupathiâ€™s politician character.

Vijay Sethupathi, meanwhile, awaits the release of several of his films, prominent among which is Master, wherein he plays the antagonist to actor Vijayâ€™s character. Master is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

Recently seen in an extended cameo in Ka Pae Ranasingam, which had its premiere on ZeePlex, the star is currently shooting for Laabam, directed by SP Jananathan. This film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.

The star's Telugu outing is Uppena, in which he will be seen playing a pivotal role. His look in the film was unveiled and it showed him in a white shirt and dhoti seated stylishly on a chair, while smoking a cigarette. Reports are that he will be playing the heroineâ€™s dad in Uppena. The film is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam. The film was slated for release on April 2nd but with the coronavirus scare, it stands postponed.

He also currently has Jana Gana Mana directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. The film which will have Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and her role will be the main character, while Vijay Sethupathi is said to be seen in an extended cameo.

It was recently announced that he will be sharing screen space with Nithya Menen in the upcoming Malayalam film to be directed by debutant VS Indu. This will be Vijay Sethupathi's second direct Malayalam outing after he made his debut last year with Jayaramâ€™s Marconi Mathai, directed by Sanil Kalathil.

The star recently exited 800, a biopic on the former Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran. Vijay also has a project Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Vignesh Shivan, which also stars Nayanthara and Samantha.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Vijay Sethupathi is expected to be seen playing a key role in the Hindi remake of Maanagaram, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan. It has already been announced that Vikrant Massey will play the lead role in Maanagaram remake. As per the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a key role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)