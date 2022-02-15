R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gears up for theatrical release

The film marks Madhavan’s directorial debut.

Flix Kollywood

Actor R Madhavan's much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is gearing up for theatrical release on July 1 this year. The makers of the film took to social media on Monday, February 14 to announce the release date. Madhavan also shared the announcement on social media.

The biographical drama traces the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal. It has music by composer Sam CS. The movie has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

While Madhavan will be seen as Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry, he has also directed, produced and written the film. With an ensemble cast comprising actors Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche along with Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, the movie will see special appearances by popular actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Rocketry marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. Simran essays the role of Nambi’s wife in the film.

Touted to be Madhavan's biggest movie yet, fans are awaiting his return to the big screen after three years, especially given his never-seen-before avatar. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been reportedly shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, Serbia and Russia.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and AGS Cinemas in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Films Co.

Madhavan revealed in his earlier posts that he had to undergo physical transformation in preparation for the role. Releasing a video of this transformation, he captioned it, “When getting in the character take 2 years and getting the look in place take 14 hrs on the chair (sic).”