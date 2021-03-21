R-Day violence in Delhi was govt plan, alleges farmer union president Naresh Tikait

Naresh Tikait made the allegations while addressing a mahapanchayat at Puwaya.

Bharatiya Kisan Union National President Naresh Tikait on Saturday alleged the BJP government was behind the January 26 violence in Delhi, and it is "insulting" farmers. Addressing a mahapanchayat at Puwaya, Tikait said, "The BJP government itself engineered the violence in Delhi, and insulted the farmers. The BJP government is the biggest enemy of the farmers. There still is time for all farmers to unite, otherwise they will reach the brink of destruction."

He also claimed that whatever happened in Delhi during farmers' tractor march on January 26, "was a plan of the government, and the accused were also people of the government." He said, "The farmers have been called terrorists, Khalistanis, members of tukde-tukde gang and parasites. But we are anti-government, we are against the policies of the government."



He also said, "We will not allow the farmers to get deceived, and all the talks will be held with Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Hence, one person from every family of a farmer, should be ready to go to the Ghazipur border (protest site)."



Tikait alleged the BJP is trying to get votes in West Bengal by using the name of Lord Ram. "In Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, it worked out, but it will not work in future, because Lord Ram was from our clan," he said.



During the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally on January 26, a group of protesters, driving tractors breached the barricades and deviated from the rally and stormed the Red Fort. Visuals surfaced which showed protestors chasing some of the police. Other visuals showed police lathi charging the protestors.