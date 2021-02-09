R Ashwin becomes first Indian spinner to take wicket off first ball of a Test innings

On Monday, Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his 28th five-wicket haul as he took 6 for 61 against England in the Chennai Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a unique distinction on Monday as he became the first Indian spinner to take a wicket off the first ball of an innings in Test cricket. He achieved the feat during England's second innings on Day Four of the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when he took the wicket of Rory Burns.

The ball turned sharply taking the edge of the bat of Burns and went straight into the hands of vice captain Ajinkya Rahane standing in the slips.

The first instance of a spinner getting a wicket off the first ball of a Test innings took place in 1888 when Bobby Peel dismissed Alec Bannerman off the first ball of the second innings in the third Test at the Old Trafford, Manchester during the Ashes series.

In 1907, South Africa's Bert Vogler repeated the feat when he scalped England's Tom Hayward at the Oval in London.

Ashwin eventually ended up with six wickets for 61 runs as England were bowled out for 178 an hour before close on the fourth day on Monday, setting India a target of 420 runs to win the first Test.

After dismissing India for 337 in the first innings in the first session and gaining a 241-run first innings lead, England added to their lead through the day and that left India 17 overs to play on the fourth day. India finished on 39/1 at the end of the fourth dayâ€™s play.

England skipper Joe Root once again top-scored with 40 while Ollie Pope (28), Jos Buttler (24) and Dominic Bess (25) too made significant contributions.

While Ashwin took 6/61 for his 28th five-wicket haul, left-arm Shahbaz Nadeem took two for 66. Pace bowlers Ishant and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket apiece.

Ishant became the third Indian pacer and the six Indian bowler to get to 300 Test wickets when he got rid of Daniel Lawrence.

Ashwin had returned with figures of 3/146 in the 55.1 overs he bowled during the course of England's first innings at the Chepauk.