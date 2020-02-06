Questioning UAPA and CAA, Kochi activists commemorate singer Bob Marley’s birthday

Inaugurating the event, filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh, sister of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, appreciated Kerala for being at the forefront in CAA protests.

‘Get up, stand up. Stand up for your rights.

Get up, stand up. Don’t give up the fight.’

These are the celebrated words of legendary singer Bob Marley whose songs inspired millions to rise up against oppression, for their rights. February 6 will mark the 75th birth anniversary of the Reggae king. With India seeing one of the mass movements in its recent past to save the Constitution, what better way to commemorate Bob Marley’s birth anniversary than by raising one’s voice against the most pressing issues of our times. And this is exactly what a group of people in Kochi is doing through the event ‘Bom Bolo Bob Marley 2020’.

By questioning, debating, discussing and demanding the repeal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Unlawful Atrocities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), People’s Political Platform - a group of social and cultural activists, writers and artists in Kochi - is remembering Bob Marley through the event themed ‘celebration of agitations’. The two-day event which will end on Thursday, is being held at the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi.

Inaugurating the event on Wednesday, filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh, sister of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead allegedly by members of an extremist right wing organisation, stated her appreciation for the state of Kerala for being at the forefront of the protest against CAA in the country.

Standing in the makeshift podium of the Vasco da Gama square in Fort Kochi, which has been renamed for the event as ‘Gauri Lankesh square’, Kavitha could not hold back memories of her sister and said, “I am standing in the same stage that Gauri once stood, back in 2009, in yet another birth anniversary commemoration of Bob Marley. I miss Gauri every moment.”

“I am happy to see Kerala’s fight against CAA, and also much happy to see scores of women in the state coming out to protest on the streets,” she said.

Reading out a resolution, the members of People’s Political Platform also demanded the release of the two students Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fasal, who have been charged with UAPA allegedly for distributing pro-Maoist posters.

“Our democratic rights are picked out and destroyed. We saw lakhs coming out against CAA but in the protest to repeal the draconian UAPA, there were only hundreds. Why? People are afraid to even speak against UAPA. We are living in times which demand a thousand Bob Marley’s,” said writer CG Thankappan.

With music shows and open talk sessions, the day-night event will conclude on Thursday.