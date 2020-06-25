Questioned over delay, Telangana govt says TIMS will be open for patients by June 29

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender informed the media that 15 floors of the hospital in Hyderabad are all set for services.

The newly-readied Telangana Institute of Medical Services (TIMS) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad will be inaugurated for patient services shortly. Eetela Rajender, Telangana’s Minister for Health visited the hospital on Wednesday and said that it would be opened for services on June 29.

Following his visit, the Minister addressed the media. He said that the hospital is well-equipped to provide healthcare services to COVID-19 patients as well as outpatient (OP) services. He said that TIMS will offer its services on par with Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

“We have provided all the facilities in the TIMS for 1,224 beds. As many as 1,000 beds have oxygen facilities while 50 beds have ventilator facilities. TIMS will be opened in two-three days,” said the Minister.

The Minister informed the media that 15 floors of the hospital are all set for services. He said that the canteen will be arranged to provide meals to patients. Staff recruitment will be completed in two days, he said.

He urged people not to believe in rumours and demoralise health workers and doctors who are fighting COVID-19. He claimed that irresponsible people are campaigning to bring disrepute to the brand of Hyderabad.

The state’s testing capacity has increased to 10,000 per day with private labs chipping in for tests, said the Minister.

Eetela Rajender urged people to get tested if they are symptomatic and try to be in home quarantine if they test positive without symptoms (asymptomatic).

Dr Shanta Kumari, Special Chief Secretary of Medical and Health, and Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, along with Kaloji University Vice Chancellor Dr Karunakar Reddy and Osmania General Hospital Dr Nagendar were present.

The Telangana government, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), has set up TIMS amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Institute is in the process of filling up medical staff vacancies to begin services.

Earlier, the hospital administration had said that the hospital would begin admitting COVID-19 patients from May 18. However, the frequent delays in opening up for services as promised have been questioned by Opposition parties.

The state now has 4,733 active cases with as many as 4,005 recoveries and 217 deaths against a total of 8,674 cases.

