The accident happened on Sunday near Punalur in Kollam when the man was travelling by car with his family. He was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and as per reports, he underwent surgery. During the treatment doctors noticed that he and his child had symptoms of coronavirus. His wife and child were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram SAT Hospital. It was later learnt that the man had come from Saudi Arabia last month and was under quarantine at his house.

The doctors and staff who attended to him in the casualty and surgical departments have reportedly gone into quarantine. According to reports, neither he nor those who admitted him to the hospital revealed that he was under home quarantine for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against two other persons for stepping out during their quarantine period in Perambra, Kozhikode. One of them had arrived from the UAE on March 5 and the other on March 10. They visited Perambra market and bus stand. Local residents tipped off the police and it was found in a police enquiry that they were out in public places during the quarantine period. They have been charged under IPC section 269.

Apart from this, at the Sree Chitra Thirunal institute in the capital city, around 30 hospital staff, including doctors, were sent to isolation after a doctor who visited Spain recently tested positive for coronavirus. A press release from the institute claimed that the doctor wore a mask while treating patients. But since he worked at the hospital for about a week, those who were in contact with him were sent to forced isolation.

