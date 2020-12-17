Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 678 platform for mid-range smartphones

Global chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 678 mobile platform with an aim to bring better photography and connectivity capabilities in the midrange market without sacrificing battery endurance. According to the company, Snapdragon 678, as compared with Snapdragon 675, supports dynamic photography and videography abilities, and immersive entertainment experiences with long battery life over fast, reliable connectivity.

"We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance," Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 has a CPU architecture consisting of Kryo 460 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and for graphics, it gets the Adreno 612 GPU.

Qualcomm's Spectra 250L ISP aids with image processing from the cameras and can power sensors up to 48MP and can even shoot videos in 4K.

The Snapdragon 678 packs Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE modem that delivers 600 Mbps peak download speeds and 150 Mbps peak upload speeds. As for carrier aggregation, the chipset supports 3X20 MHz downlink carrier aggregation and 2X20 MHz uplink carrier aggregation.

“Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

The 3rd generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine and features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Low-Light Capture, and Laser Autofocus create smarter photography experiences, allowing users to enhance their photographs. Users can capture HD 4K video with recording features, such as slo-mo recording, 5x optical zoom, and portrait mode, with dual-camera support up to 16 MP.

“Mobile gamers will find incredible customizability in their experiences, as the Snapdragon 678 is optimized for Unity, Messiah, NeoX, and Unreal Engine 4, among other top games, and provides quick access to popular apps and content,” the statement added.

With IANS inputs