Qatar condemns BJP leaders' comments on Prophet, India says it's 'fringe element'

The opposition has lashed out at the Union government for shifting blame onto “fringe elements” and “vested interests,” when the controversial remarks were made by official BJP spokespersons.

news Controversy

Qatar on Sunday, June 5, summoned India’s envoy to Qatar over the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP medial head Naveen Kumar Jindal, calling for a “public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Indian government”. The Qatar government also cautioned India that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment will “create a cycle of violence and hate”. Pulled up for the remarks by spokesperson of the ruling party, who have now been suspended, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that these remarks do not reflect the views of the Government of India and blamed “fringe elements” for the same.

The row broke out after Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prohphet Mohammed during a television news debate and Naveen Jindal’s tweet about the Prophet. The comments went viral on social media in the Gulf and many Indian products were reportedly boycotted in supermarkets in Gulf countries. Following the backlash, the BJP issued a statement that it respects all religions, and suspended both Sharma and Jindal. Later, Qatar's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian envoy Deepak Mittal and handed him official note expressing disappointment and condemnation over the controversial remarks made by members of the India’s ruling party against Prophet Mohammed.

“Noting that State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate,” Qatar’s ​​Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar responded with a statement saying that Ambassador Deepak Mittal conveyed to the Qatar government that the leaders’ comments “do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India and that these are the views of fringe elements,” and blamed ‘vested interests’ behind the row. The Embassy added, “In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.”

“A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India - Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties,” the statement read.

It must be noted that Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal were both holding official positions in the BJP and were suspended after the row snowballed. However, India’s statement refers to random statements made on social media and blamed “vested interests” and “fringe elements”.

The opposition, meanwhile, has lashed out at the Union government for shifting blame onto fringe elements and vested interests, when the controversial remarks were made by official BJP spokespersons.

“BJP has suspended two spokespersons after protests by Qatar Govt. This is what Americans call a good cop-bad cop routine. First, get your people to be obnoxious. Then act against them under pressure, to appear moderate. MEA calling BJP spokespersons 'fringe elements' is a joke!” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majiis-e-lttehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP tweeted that the 'Fringe elements' are the Front Brigade and the Core constituency for the modern day (Sawdust) Caesar.