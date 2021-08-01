PV Sindhu wins bronze, becomes first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jao 21-13, 21-15 in the third-place playoff of the badminton women's singles.

news Tokyo Olympics

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world number nine He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off in the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu beat He Bing Jao 21-13 21-15 in the third-place playoff.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated the ace shuttler for her win.

“PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India,” the President said.

“We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.