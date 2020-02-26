PV Sindhu turns brand ambassador for Andhra govt's anti-corruption helpline

"To complain against corruption, call on toll-free number 14400. Your identity will be kept secret," Sindhu says in a promo released by the Chief Minister.

Badminton world champion PV Sindhu has been appointed the brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh government's anti-graft helpline.

The ace shuttler featured along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video released by the state government on Tuesday as a promo for its toll-free anti-graft number.

The video titled 'stop corruption' tells people to keep their eyes and ears open against corruption.

"Our Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is working towards a corruption-free Andhra Pradesh. Whenever you see corruption, raise your voice. To complain against corruption, call on toll-free number 14400. Your identity will be kept secret," Sindhu says in the promo released by the Chief Minister.

"Say no to illegal activities, say no to looting, say no to sand mafia, say no to any sort of corruption," the Chief Minister says in the same promo.

In the Telugu version of the promo, Jagan Mohan Reddy says that one has to pay bribe for any work and even for constructing a toilet. He called for completely rooting out the corrupt practice.

Sindhu already holds the post of a Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh. After she had won the silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, the then government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 crore for her in addition to a residential plot in Amaravati and a Group-I officer's job.

In September last year, Sindhu and her family had met with Jagan and sought allotment of a 5-acre land in Visakhapatnam for a badminton academy.

