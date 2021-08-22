When PV Anvar's name was announced as the Left Democratic Front candidate from Nilambur once again, many of his detractors pointed out that the MLA who is also a businessman was hardly present in the constituency. Anvar won the elections and got re-elected from the seat, but seems he is missing from action yet again. The CPI(M) backed MLA missed the second session of the 15th Legislative Assembly in August too. Anvar's absence from the constituency has kicked off a fight on social media after a media report on it.
According to reports, Anvar has not been to his constituency after taking oath on May 22. Anvar won from Nilambur for the second consecutive time as a Left Democratic Front candidate. A businessman, Anvar now is in Sierra Leone in Africa. TNM had reported earlier that he is setting up a mining business there.
Anvar later told Malayalam TV channel Media One that he has gone to Africa on business purposes. "The party (CPIM) has allotted me three months of leave. Now I am in Sierra Leone in West Africa for gold mining. I came here on June 16 or so. There is an MLA office (at Nilambur) that functions even on Sundays. I will be back in a month; but till then alternative arrangements have been made."
Anvar in a Facebook post however targeted the Mathrubhumi reporter using derogatory language. "I won not with the certificate that you and your father gave. It's not me who vanished but your father.”
Congress MP from Vadakara, K Muraleedharan has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should explain the MLA's absence. "The CM has responsibility to make him apologise, he used an utmost derogatory language to a media person. It's not befitting the parliamentary culture," Muraleedharan said.
Muraleedharan also flayed Anvar for being absent from the Assembly session. "Is someone is that busy, don't come for this job (to become a people's represenative). Both won't work together. Being a businessman and and an MLA won’t work together in public life," Muraleedharan said.