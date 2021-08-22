PV Anvar MLA absent from constituency, targets journalist who reported on it

Anvar, MLA from Nilambur in Malappuram, is in Sierra Leone in West Africa for business deals.

When PV Anvar's name was announced as the Left Democratic Front candidate from Nilambur once again, many of his detractors pointed out that the MLA who is also a businessman was hardly present in the constituency. Anvar won the elections and got re-elected from the seat, but seems he is missing from action yet again. The CPI(M) backed MLA missed the second session of the 15th Legislative Assembly in August too. Anvar's absence from the constituency has kicked off a fight on social media after a media report on it.

According to reports, Anvar has not been to his constituency after taking oath on May 22. Anvar won from Nilambur for the second consecutive time as a Left Democratic Front candidate. A businessman, Anvar now is in Sierra Leone in Africa. TNM had reported earlier that he is setting up a mining business there.

What started the controversy was a report on Mathrubhumi television which said Anvar has vanished and his phone is switched off.