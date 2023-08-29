Putin conveys inability to attend G20 summit to Modi, to send Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Monday, August 28, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who conveyed his inability to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10. Putin informed Modi that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

While expressing understanding of Russiaâ€™s decision, Modi thanked Putin for Russiaâ€™s consistent support to all initiatives under Indiaâ€™s G20 presidency. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.