‘Pushpa Raj never gives up’: Allu Arjun posts a glimpse into the sets of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor, takes the viewers through his home and shooting set, showing how he transforms into Pushpa Raj, the protagonist of the Pushpa franchise.

news Cinema

As fans anticipate the sequel of Allu Arjun’s box office smasher Pushpa, the actor has shared a sneak peek into his daily routine and the sets of the upcoming Pushpa: Part 2- The Rule. In a video posted in collaboration with Instagram, Allu Arjun, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor, takes the viewers through his home, garden, swimming pool, car, and shooting set, showing how he transforms into Pushpa Raj, the protagonist of the Pushpa franchise.

He explains how his typical day begins, as he wakes up and walks through the sprawling courtyard of his home in Hyderabad. “This is the only time to myself, time to set the intention of the day…” he says, taking viewers through the nooks of his garden. After a cup of coffee, Allu Arjun takes off to his film shooting set where scores of his fans can be seen lined up to see him. “Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can’t explain,” he says, as they enter the Ramoji Film City studio on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He also doesn’t forget to video call his children on the way, telling viewers that he calls home every day at 1pm. “They’re the centre of my universe,” he beams.

At Ramoji, as Allu Arjun prepares for the shoot, he is seen sifting through many flashy shirts to finalise one for the scene at hand. He then browses through an array of axes laid down on a table. “I’m a woodcutter. These are important,” says Allu who plays a sandalwood smuggler in Pushpa. “Slay it in style,” he laughs, as he picks one of the axes and heads into his caravan.

Bandreddi Sukumar, the director of Pushpa is also featured in the video. While Allu Arjun says that they have been working together for 20 years Sukumar quips that Allu is his ‘first love’. “I really enjoyed the shooting because he was my first hero,” says Sukumar, who had started off in 2004 with the debut film Arya, starring Allu Arjun.

Stating that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be his 20th and biggest film so far, Allu Arjun proceeds to his make-up table, where his make-up artists work to make him look the part. Pushpa Raj gets a scar on the left side of his face towards the end of Pushpa Part 1, and the artists can be seen recreating the scar on Allu’s face. “Scarface,” Allu laughs, as the camera captures his transformation.

Allu Arjun then walks out of his caravan, dressed and looking like Pushpa Raj. “If there’s one thing about Pushpa that I really like, it’s his never-give-up character,” he says.

The second look of Pushpa Part 2 which was released earlier, seems to have been taken from this video. Pushpa is expected to be a trilogy that stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, and the first part Pushpa: The Rise, was released in December 2021. The second part titled Pushpa: The Rule is set to be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in 2024.