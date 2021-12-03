Pushpa, Minnal Murali, 777 Charlie and more: South Indian movies releasing in December

A slew of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films are lined up for theatrical release, while a couple will premiere on OTT platforms.

Flix Cinema

The production of several films had to be halted, and many movies had to forego a theatrical release in view of the first and second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, filmmakers and production houses have now been announcing dates for the theatrical release of much-awaited films â€“ a couple will have a digital premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The movies are lined up for release to mark the occasion of Christmas. We have put together a list of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films releasing in cinema theatres and OTT platforms this December.

Telugu films

Skylab: Starring actors Nithya Menen, Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead, comedy-drama Skylab is set in 1979 Telangana. In the village of Bandalingampalli, the residents live in fear of a space station, Skylab, crashing in the region. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 4.

Lakshya: Touted to be a sports drama, the Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi directorial features actors Naga Shaurya, Jagapathi Babu, Ketika Sharma and Sachin Khedekar in the lead. The film is set to release in theatres on December 10.

Good Luck Sakhi: Another sports drama, Good Luck Sakhi revolves around the life of Sakhi (Keerthy Suresh in the titular role), who supposedly brings bad luck to everyone and is considered to be jinxed. Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film also features actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 10.

Gamanam: Written and directed by debutant Sujana Rao, Gamanam is an anthology film featuring a star cast of actors including Shriya Saran, Siva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Suhas, Nithya Menen, Charuhasan and Ravi Prakash among others. The film is slated for theatrical release on December 10.

Pushpa: This is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. The film has Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun playing the leads, while Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to essay the role of an antagonist in his Telugu debut. The first part of the film, Pushpa: The Rise will be hitting the big screens on December 17.

Shyam Singha Roy: Featuring actors Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead, the period drama Shyam Singha Roy is reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation. Nani essays the role of a writer and the film is set in Kolkata. The film is slated for theatrical release on December 24, on the occasion of Christmas eve.

Ghani: Starring Varun Tej in the lead, along with Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra in other significant roles, Ghani is a sports drama. It is based on the life of a boxer, and is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 24.

Malayalam films

Bheemante Vazhi: Featuring actors Kunchacko Boban and Chinnu Chandni in the lead, Bheemante Vazhi released in theatres on December 3. The comedy-drama film is helmed by Ashraf Hamza, who made the critically acclaimed film Thamaasha.

Muddy: This action thriller, which is helmed by debutante filmmaker Pragabhal, is based on mud racing â€“ an offroad motorsport. Muddy will feature Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair in lead roles. Actors Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sukhada, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj have also been roped in to play supporting roles in the movie. Muddy will be released in theatres on December 10.

Minnal Murali: Touted to be Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first superhero flick, Minnal Murali features Tovino Thomas in the lead. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the film will premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix on December 24, ahead of Christmas.

Thuramukham: Filmmaker Rajeev Raviâ€™s upcoming Malayalam film Thuramukham stars actors Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. The film is based on a series of protests that took place against the Chappa system, a practice that was followed at Kochi harbour during the 1950s. Thuramukham is releasing in theatres on December 24.

Tamil movies

Chithirai Sevvaanam: Based on the relationship between a father and his daughter, Chithirai Sevvaanam stars actors Samuthirakani and Pooja Kannan in the lead, while Rima Kallingal has been roped in to essay to the role of a cop. This premiered on streaming platform Zee5 on December 3.

Kuruthi Attam: Believed to be an action-thriller, the film stars Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar and is directed by Sri Ganesh, who previously made 8 Thottakkal. Radha Ravi and Radhika Sarathkumar will be seen in supporting roles. It will be released on December 24.

Writer: Starring Samuthirakani of Kaala-fame and directed by Franklin Jacob, the film is set to hit theatres on December 24. It has been bankrolled by Pa Ranjithâ€™s Neelam Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Little Red Car and Jetty Productions.

Borrder: Touted to be a spy thriller, Borrder will star Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra. It is said to have been shot in Chennai, Delhi and Agra. The film is slated for a December release after it was postponed following floods in November, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: The Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha starrer will reportedly release on Christmas Eve, though no official announcement has been made yet. A Vignesh Shivan directorial, the film will also have Prabhu in a supporting role.

Maayon: Said to be a mythological mystery thriller starring Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran, this will be director N Kishoreâ€™s debut film. The music has been scored by Ilaiyaraaja. Maayon will reportedly release in the Christmas-New Year week, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Anandham Vilayadum Veedu: Famed actor-director Cheran and Gautham Karthik will star in this family drama set around a village festival and is directed by Nanda Periyasamy. Daniel Balaji plays the antagonist and the female lead is played by Shivathmika Rajashekar. The film is set to tentatively release in December.

Kannada films

Madhagaja: The Action thriller flick stars actors Srii Murali, Ashika Ranganath and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The film hit the big screens on December 3.

777 Charlie: The movie is based on the relationship between the lead character Charlie and his dog. Rakshit Shetty plays the lead role, while actors Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty have also been roped in to play other important characters. The film will release in theatres on December 31.

Avatara Purusha: The comedy-drama stars actors Sharan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles, while actors Sai Kumar, Sudha Rani, Bhavya Srinagar, and Balaji Monohar, among others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 10.