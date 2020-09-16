Punjab SIT solves murder case of Suresh Raina's kin, arrests 3

Suresh Raina's family was attacked by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district on August 19.

The Punjab police have made arrests in the murder case of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's family. Three members of the alleged gang that attacked Raina's family in Punjab's Pathankot district last month, during a reported robbery, have been arrested, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declared. Efforts to arrest 11 other criminals, including one identified person, were on and police expected to solve other cases of robberies committed by the gang, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.

On August 19 night, Raina's uncle and contractor Ashok Kumar was killed by the gang in Tharyal village in Pathankot district. Ashok's son Kaushal succumbed to his injuries on August 31 whereas Raina's paternal aunt and Ashok's wife Asha Rani was critically injured. Two other persons were also attacked and injured by the robbers.

Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IGP Border Range (Amritsar) to investigate the case. The SIT summoned more than 100 suspects for investigation, the DGP said.

On September 15, the SIT received information that the three suspects seen on the Defence Road on the morning after the crime were staying in shanties near the Pathankot railway station. A raid was conducted and all three were arrested.

Police said the accused gang members had committed a number of similar crimes in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and elsewhere in Punjab.

Raina visited his family earlier today. The cricketer thanked the police for their actions and efforts. He said that he hoped this would prevent further crimes from taking place.

"This morning in Punjab,I met the investigating officers who reportedly have nabbed three criminals. I truly appreciate all their efforts. Our loss canâ€™t be recovered but this will surely prevent further crimes to happen. Thank you @PunjabPoliceInd @capt_amarinder for all the help (sic)," Raina tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

With IANS inputs