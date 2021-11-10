‘Puneeth was a child who grew up in front of me’: Rajinikanth pays his respects

Rajinikanth said that he was informed about Puneeth’s untimely death only two days later as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Flix Sandalwood

Superstar Rajinikanth paid his condolences to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru, aged 46, on October 29. Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on October 29 following an episode of giddiness, said that he was informed about Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely death only two days after his demise. Rajinikanth conveyed his condolences on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya.

In a voice message, Rajinikanth informed fans that he was extremely saddened to know about the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. “I am doing fine after the surgery. I felt very bad after hearing the news. He was a child who grew in front of me and was a talented and lovable child. It is sad that he left us when he was at the height of his successful career, at such a young age. His loss is irreparable for the Kannada film industry,” Rajinikanth said.

He also added, “I have no words to console his bereaved family. May Puneeth’s soul rest in peace.” Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar died at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack after reportedly going for a workout at the gym. Popularly known as ‘Power Star,’ late actor Puneeth was one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema, and a legend among fans. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters. Puneeth Rajkumar was the youngest son of Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He made his debut as a child actor and has acted in several popular films. Many celebrities, politicians and fans mourned the actor’s sudden death and extended their condolences.

Rajinikanth earlier underwent a surgery in Chennai to restore blood supply to the brain and was discharged from hospital on October 31. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on October 28. After being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth informed fans via social media that he is recuperating well.