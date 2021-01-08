Puneethâ€™s â€˜Yuva Rathnaâ€™ and Darshanâ€™s â€˜Roberrtâ€™ heading for April release?

While â€˜Yuva Rathnaâ€™ is a Kannada-Telugu bilingual directed by Santosh Ananddram, â€˜Roberrtâ€™ is directed by Tharun Sudhir.

Several Kannada films, including biggies, are waiting to finalise their release date but it will all depend on when the government will accord permission for full theatre occupancy. Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic and the lockdown imposed in March last year, film releases have been stalled. Though the government has given permission for movie theatres to operate, full occupancy is still not allowed. This is reason enough for filmmakers to postpone their film releases as releasing a film without full occupancy would mean unsatisfactory box-office results.

In Sandalwood, two big films are gearing up for release this year. While one is the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuva Rathna, the other is Darshanâ€™s Roberrt. Reports say that both these films will hit the marquee in April this year. However, the exact release date is yet to be finalised, say sources.

Yuva Rathna is a Kannada-Telugu bilingual that has Dhananjaya playing the main villain. Puneeth will be seen as a college student in the film, we hear. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing the music for the film. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor.

The shooting of the Darshanâ€™s Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir, was wrapped up some time ago. The plan was to release this film on April 9 last year but it fizzled out due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the main antagonist in this flick. According to reports, the film will feature Vinod Prabhakar, son of actor Tiger Prabhakar, in an important role.

The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music, V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

With the impending release of Yuva Rathna and Roberrt, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan fans are waiting eagerly to catch their stars on the silver screens.