Puneeth Rajkumar's ‘Yuvarathnaa’ last schedule in Europe

During the four-day schedule, the team will shoot a romantic number featuring the Power Star and Sayyeshaa.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa is progressing well. The latest update is that the entire cast and crew will be moving to Europe during the first week of March where they will be shooting some song sequences. During the four-day schedule, the team will shoot a romantic number featuring the Power Star and Sayyeshaa.

The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa. Sayyesha is playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. It also has the veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani playing an important role and reports are that he will be playing a college principal in the film. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in the film with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. The production house had recently tasted success with the hit film KGF starring Yash. This film is likely to hit the marquee later this year and the release is yet to be finalised. S Thaman is composing music for the film.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Puneeth's production venture Mayabazaar, bankrolled under his home banner PRK Productions, is out. Raj B Shetty is in the lead role in this film, which is being written and directed by Radhakrishna Reddy. Puneeth is also doing a cameo in this movie. The recently released teaser gives a glimpse of Puneeth's cameo sequence in the film. Puneeth looks dapper in the monochrome stills which capture the actor's cool dance moves.

The film, which has been in the making for the past two years, marks the second production venture of Puneeth Rajkumar. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Chaitra Rao and Vasishta Simha in pivotal roles. It has music by Midhun Mukundan, while Abhishek G. Kasargod and Jagadeesh N are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively. The film will be hitting the screens on February 28.

