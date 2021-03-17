Puneeth Rajkumar turns 46, wishes pour in from Kannada industry and fans

Stars like Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan and many more tweeted wishes to Puneeth.

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated his birthday on March 17, and fans as well as the Kannada film industry have been showering him with wishes. Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their good wishes and the social media site is flooded with heart-warming birthday notes and photos of the actor who turned 46.

The younger son of legendary actor Rajkumar and brother of Shivarajkumar, Puneeth has managed to woo the audiences with his talent and has amassed a huge fan following. He also goes by the title of Power Star.

Actor Dhananjaya shared a birthday special poster of the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Powerstar.” S Thaman, a music composer, penned a heartfelt note for Puneeth and wrote, "Many Many More Happy Returns to Our Very Lovely Human A Great Person in Heart And My Dearest Brother, Happiest Birthday..Lots of Love to U dear brother." He also shared a poster of Puneeth from his upcoming film titled, Yuvarathnaa.

Many Many More Hapoy Returns to Our Very Lovely Human A Great Person in Heart And My Dearest Brother @PuneethRajkumar A Very Happiest Birthday ♥️ Lots of Love to U dear brother.



APRIL 1ST ITS GOONA BE A MASSIVE ONE #Yuvarathnaa pic.twitter.com/YgSlNo1wMy — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 17, 2021

Stars like Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan, Rishab Shetty, Natasaarvabhouma director Pavan Wadeyar and many others have wished him on Twitter. Darshan tweeted, "Many more Happy returns of the Day @PuneethRajkumar. Have a good one."

Many more Happy returns of the Day @PuneethRajkumar. Have a good one — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 17, 2021

The actor delighted his fans by tweeting a poster of his upcoming flick James on his birthday. The Chethan Kumar directorial is a highly anticipated flick, and in the poster, Puneeth Rajkumar is seen donning a serious look and aiming for a shot with his gun.

On Tuesday, the makers shared a glimpse of Puneeth Rajkumar from the film while announcing the poster’s release. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, the film marks the first-time collaboration between Puneeth and director Chethan Kumar. The film also features Priya Anand as the female lead. Well-known Telugu actor Meka Srikanth will be seen playing a key supporting role.

The actor has also been busy promoting another film Yuvarathnaa which will hit the screens on April 1.