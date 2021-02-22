Puneeth Rajkumar to team up with Dinakar Thoogudeepa for new film?

Puneeth Rajkumar is currently in Kashmir, shooting for his upcoming film â€˜Jamesâ€™.

Flix Sandalwood

Reports of Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar teaming up with director Dinakar Thoogudeepa for a new film. However, official confirmation for the same is awaited. Sources say that Dinakar Thoogudeepa had penned a story for the star during last yearâ€™s pandemic-induced lockdown, and got the opportunity to narrate it to him recently. There is a strong possibility that the two will collaborate on this project, we hear.

Meanwhile, Puneeth has a slew of other projects in the making. The actor is currently in Kashmir, on the sets of his upcoming film James. Director Chethan Kumar, lead star Puneeth Rajkumar and the rest of the cast and crew are in the valley where the shooting schedule has been planned. Reports are that Chethan has planned to shoot an action and song sequence there, which will be choreographed by Vijay and A Harsha respectively.

While James is in progress, Puneeth Rajkumar has completed his portion of Yuvarathnaa. The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram and is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Yuvarathnaa marks Sayyeshaâ€™s debut in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for the film, with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj working the camera.

The star cast also includes Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Sonu Gowda and Diganth roped in for pivotal roles. The poster of Yuvarathnaa displays the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™, indicating that the film has political overtones. The film is currently in post-production and will hit the marquee on April 21. It will be released in Kannada and Telugu languages, we hear.

Puneethâ€™s last outing as a hero was Natasaarvabhowma, released in 2019. Pavan Wadeyar directed Natasaarvabhowma, which was bankrolled by RockLine Venkatesh under his banner Rockline Productions. D Imman set the tunes for the music for this film, while the camera was handled by Vaidhi. The film had two female leads, Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran, sharing the screen with Puneeth. Natasaarvabhowma marked Anupama Parameswaramâ€™s debut in the Kannada film industry. The others in the supporting roles included Ravi Shankar, veteran actor Saroja Devi and Chikanna.

Reports have also surfaced that Puneeth may be roped in to star in the Kannada remake of Bollywood's 3 Idiots, with sources saying that the actor may reprise Amir Khan's role in the original. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. The other names in the fray for the cast are Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, Diganth, Srinagar Kitty and Yogesh. 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil as Nanban (2012), with Vijay, Jiiva and Srikanth playing the lead. Nanban was directed by Shankar.

(Content provided by Digital Native)