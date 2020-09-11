Puneeth Rajkumar to star in â€˜3 Idiotsâ€™ Kannada remake?

Reports have emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be reprising the role done by Aamir Khan in the original.

Flix Sandalwood

With 3 Idiots and its Tamil remake Nanban doing well at the box office, plans are now on to remake the film in Kannada. Reports have emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be reprising the role done by Aamir Khan in the original. The other names in the fray include Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, Diganth, Srinagar Kitty, and Yogesh. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.

The Bollywood flick 3 Idiots was one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry. Released in 2009, this coming-of-age comedy-drama was co-written by Abhijat Joshi along with Rajkumar Hirani, who had wielded the megaphone for this venture. 3 Idiots had Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles.

The technical team of this film comprised Sanjay Wadnarekar, Atul Raninga and Shantanu Moitra for composing the score while Shantanu Moitra handled the soundtrack. C K Muraleedharan cranked the camera for this film with Rajkumar Hirani taking care of the edits. It was bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under his banner Vinod Chopra Films. Made on a budget of Rs 550 million, the film went on to collect Rs 4.60 billion at the box office making it the highest grosser in the Indian film industry at the time.

3 Idiots went on to win several prestigious awards including the National Film Awards 2010 for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Lyrics (Swanand Kirkire for the song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh") and Best Audiography (Anup Dev) and Filmfare Awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Story, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue and Best Supporting Actor (Boman Irani). 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil by ace director Shankar and was released in Telugu as well. The Tamil version starred Vijay, Jiiva and Srikanth in the lead role with Ileana playing the female lead. Sathyaraj, SJ Suryah, Sathyan, Vijay Vasanth and others formed the rest of the star cast. The film had an impressive technical crew with Harris Jayaraj composing the tunes, Manoj Paramahamsa wielding the camera, and Anthony doing the editing.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar is currently associated with the Santosh Anandram directorial Yuvarathnaa, which is ready for release. The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuvarathnaa, with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

Puneeth will be seen as a college student in Yuvarathnaa, we hear. The title Yuvarathnaa comes with the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™ which gives an indication that it would have a political touch. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in the film, with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

Besides starring in Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth Rajkumar is bankrolling Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. Raj B Shetty has been roped in to play the lead role in this film and it also has Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles.

Content provided by Digital Native