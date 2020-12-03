Puneeth Rajkumar-Santosh Ananddram to team up for the third time?

The duo have already worked on 'Rajakumaraa' and the upcoming 'Yuva Rathnaa'.

Flix Sandalwood

The Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santosh Ananddram had teamed up for Rajakumaraa, which was a massive success at the box office. This film was produced by Hombale Films. It had Puneeth and Priya Anand playing the lead role.

The same team -- Puneeth Rajkumar, Santhosh Ananddram and Hombale Films -- basking in glory of Rajakumaraa's success, announced that they would collaborate for another film titled Yuva Rathnaa. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. We can expect an official release date soon.

While expectations are high on Yuva Rathnaa, there is an announcement that Rajkumar, Santhosh Ananddram and Hombale Films will be joining hands yet again. The executive producer of Hombale Films, Karthik Gowda has shared the news on social media much to the excitement of the movie buffs.

At present, Puneeth is busy playing the lead in James, directed by Chethan Kumar. According to an update about this film, we hear that the Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi has been roped in to play an important role in it. The shooting of James was halted due to the COVID 19 lockdown and resumed recently. Charan Raj has been finalised to compose the tunes for this entertainer.

Recently, it was revealed that the ace Tollywood stunt master duo, Ram – Lakshman will be handling the special stunt sequences in James. Touted to be a complete actioner, this film will also have stunts choreographed by the ace stunt master Ravi Varma. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete mass entertainer with all the massy elements included, say sources.

As for Yuva Rathnaa, that is presently awaiting its release, actor Sayyesha will be making her debut in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college Principal or a professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathnaa with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be roped in to star in the 3 Idiots Kannada remake but this has not been confirmed yet. Reports have emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be reprising the role done by Aamir Khan in the original. The other names in fray are Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, Diganth, Srinagar Kitty, and Yogesh. An official word on this yet to come.

3 Idiots was remade in Tamil as Nanban starring Vijay in the lead with Jiiva and Srikanth playing the other two heroes. Shankar had directed the Tamil remake.

(Content provided by Digital Native)